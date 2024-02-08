A few years ago, Bruce Springsteen released a biography that gave fascinating insight into his history and his Broadway show was hugely successful.

For quite a while, many wondered if we'd ever get a peak into the world of Bon Jovi. There have been stories in the past about Bon Jovi, but none have been told from a truly insider standpoint...until now.

Hulu is set to air a four-part docuseries about the band titled, "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story."

The docuseries is being directed by Gotham Chopra, and all members of the band, past and present have cooperated with the production of this series.

This is the 40th anniversary of the release of their first release, Runaway. A lot has changed in 40 years.

Will we finally get a definitive answer as to what caused the break-up between the band and Richie Sambora?

Does the title of the series, "Thank You Goodnight" foreshadow that things are wrapping up for the guys? More importantly, can this series be the impetus for the guys to reunite for a tour?

It would be fun to see what the guys could come up with if they wrote some new music together.

According to a release, we're going to get to see the band in ways like never before.

"Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet."

The docuseries will debut on Hulu on April 26th.

