It's been exactly one year since 51-year-old Denise Johnson Smith left her Vincentown home in Burlington County.

She hasn't been seen since.

When her family last saw Denise at their home on Route 563 in Woodland Township, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Denise suffers from Dementia, and authorities have no idea where she is.

Denise is a white female, 51 years of age.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighed approximately 125 pounds when she was last seen.

Her hair was gray/brown when last seen, and she has brown eyes.

New Jersey State Police say an eyewitness reported seeing her on Cedar Road in Woodland Township, at 2 am on October 9, 2024.

The situation with Denise is complicated.

At the time of her disappearance, her husband explained that Denise suffered from many long-term health issues that included seizures.

It was those issues that caused her to experience a traumatic brain injury that is similar to dementia.

Her husband said that she had problems with her cognitive issues.

Her health problems affected her verbal skills.

At the time, her family stressed that Denise was probably scared and confused.

Also, Denise was on medication to control her seizures.

Last year, when Denise was reported missing, the community came together to conduct a widespread search.

Unfortunately, a year later, they have no idea what happened to her.

One can only imagine the pain Denise's family has gone through.

If you have information that may help the New Jersey State Police find Denise Smith, they ask that you contact New Jersey State Police Troop C Red Lion Station at (609) 859-2282.

People with information may also contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554.

All information will be kept confidential.

