Check Out These 7 Tiki Bars in South Jersey
Tiki bars and the Jersey Shore are perfect together.
When we think of tiki bars, we think of sand, surf, colorful rum-based adult beverages, and fun.
Tiki bars have been a part of the Jersey Shore forever. We looked far and wide to find some of the best tiki bars in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.
Open 7 days 11 am to 9 pm.
344 Ocean Ave., Seabright at the Beachwalk Resort
Open Monday through Thursday 3 pm - 12 am
Friday 3 pm - 2 am, Saturday noon until 2 am, Sunday noon until 12 am
Music Monday through Sunday $5 Cover 5 pm - 1 am
The Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club
Open 7 Days 11:30 am until 9 pm
10 South Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach Island
Open Monday through Thursday 10 am until 12 am, Friday 9 pm until 2 am, Saturday and Sunday 10 am until 2 am.
300 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach
Check the calendar for upcoming events.
1214 N. Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
This floating tiki bar caters to small private groups (up to 6 people).
The boat is equipped with a sound system, lights, and of course, a bathroom.
This is a cool BYOB night of fun. Make your reservation by calling 609.389.6086.
Open 7 days 10 am until 2 am
308-312 Boardwalk, Point Pleasent Beach
Check their calendar for upcoming events.
Cruisin' Tikis Long Beach Island
This is another floating tiki bar that caters to small private groups (up to 6 people).
The boats are equipped with a sound system, lights, and of course, a bathroom.
2304 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
