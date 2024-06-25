Tiki bars and the Jersey Shore are perfect together.

When we think of tiki bars, we think of sand, surf, colorful rum-based adult beverages, and fun.

Tiki bars have been a part of the Jersey Shore forever. We looked far and wide to find some of the best tiki bars in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

Tiki Bar at Beachwalk

Open 7 days 11 am to 9 pm.

344 Ocean Ave., Seabright at the Beachwalk Resort

The Point

Open Monday through Thursday 3 pm - 12 am

Friday 3 pm - 2 am, Saturday noon until 2 am, Sunday noon until 12 am

Music Monday through Sunday $5 Cover 5 pm - 1 am

The Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club

Open 7 Days 11:30 am until 9 pm

10 South Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach Island

Jenks Pavillion

Open Monday through Thursday 10 am until 12 am, Friday 9 pm until 2 am, Saturday and Sunday 10 am until 2 am.

300 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach

Check the calendar for upcoming events.

SBB Tiki Boat

1214 N. Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

This floating tiki bar caters to small private groups (up to 6 people).

The boat is equipped with a sound system, lights, and of course, a bathroom.

This is a cool BYOB night of fun. Make your reservation by calling 609.389.6086.

Martell's Tiki Bar

Open 7 days 10 am until 2 am

308-312 Boardwalk, Point Pleasent Beach

Check their calendar for upcoming events.

Cruisin' Tikis Long Beach Island

This is another floating tiki bar that caters to small private groups (up to 6 people).

The boats are equipped with a sound system, lights, and of course, a bathroom.

2304 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin

