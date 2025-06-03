Hey, fishermen and hunters, have you heard about this recent state policy?

The New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife has teamed up with the Department of Human Services on a policy that denies hunting or fishing permits to anyone who owes more than $1,000 in overdue child support.

How Did I Not Know About This Bill?

I will tell you, I'm not a hunter or a fisherman, but I was not aware of legislation that mandates completion of the child support certification to get a hunting and fishing license in New Jersey.

I can't believe there hasn't been more talk about it from people who are hunters and anglers.

According to the Shore News Network, this policy expands on the existing measures that are in place to block hunting and fishing licenses and other state-issued permits for child support delinquents.

The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife website states, "Completing the Child Support Certification is required when purchasing a hunting or fishing license," and it must be completed each year.

Why You Might Not Hear About Child Support Policy

According to the New Jersey Department of Human Services, there are over 15,000 New Jersey residents who are currently behind on child support by $1,000 or more.

Some of the deadbeat dads and moms owe much more than $1,000.

Perhaps, this is why there isn't more of an outcry about tying your child support to getting a hunting or fishing license.

Because the people who are impacted by this measure and denied a license to hunt or fish owe money for children they brought into this world, but aren't responsible enough to help pay for their children's needs.

Does this mean that these deadbeat parents don't hunt or fish in New Jersey because they don't have a license?

Or, are they just hunting and fishing in New Jersey without a license?

