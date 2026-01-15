Summer must be coming.

New Jersey's state parks are looking for people who like the outdoors and the idea of helping others. A variety of summer positions and some year-round part-time jobs are now available, and the pay's not bad.

NJ State Parks Have 800 Summer Jobs Available

Positions are available from High Point State Park in the northwest to Cape May Point State Park in South Jersey and include lifeguards, junior lifeguards, general maintenance personnel, visitor service assistants, office assistants, naturalists, and history educators.

Bilingual applicants are encouraged to apply.

Salaries for most positions start at $16.50 an hour and are slightly higher than the 2025 rates.

Lifeguard salaries vary by location, from $19 an hour at lakes to $20 an hour for oceanfront guards at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County.

Positions at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, Hudson County, and the greenway in Essex and Hudson counties start at $20 per hour.

“A seasonal position with New Jersey State Parks is a great way to spend the summer, and this year will be even more special as we highlight the parks, forests, and historic sites that were pivotal locations in the American Revolution,” said Commissioner LaTourette.

“We encourage people of all backgrounds and experience levels to apply for these positions, which can also be a springboard to a rewarding career in environmental protection.”

Experience is not necessary. Paid training is provided, and each lifeguard will receive a U.S. Lifesaving Association certification after passing run and swim tests before employment.

A Variety of Other State Park Summer Jobs Are Available

If lifeguarding isn't your thing, New Jersey state parks, forests, and historic sites offer several other summer positions, including maintenance jobs, office assistants, visitor service assistants, and nature and history educators.

Salaries start at $16.50 an hour for most positions.

Weekend Only Positions Also Available

Students and teachers whose availability may be limited to weekends are encouraged to apply because of the expected flexibility for some work shifts.

While most seasonal job openings are from Memorial Day through Labor Day, select parks need part-time staff year-round.

United States’ 250 Celebrations

The United States will mark its 250th anniversary this year, commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

New Jersey State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites will celebrate the milestone year with re-enactments, interpretive programs, hiking challenges, restoration of historic structures, new visitor centers, and more.

Learn more about the New Jersey State Parks 250 Challenge.

