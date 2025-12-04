A New Jersey Lottery player scored big in Tuesday's Mega Millions Lottery drawing.

A lucky ticket sold matched all six of the numbers drawn and won the $90 million jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Garden State News in Union City, Hudson County, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The cash option is worth an estimated $41.9 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 17, 25, 26,53, and 60. The Mega Ball drawn was 16.

The winning ticket contained each of those numbers. It’s the sixth Mega Millions jackpot won so far in 2025.

8th largest Mega Millions Jackpot Just Won

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia won the $980 million jackpot on Friday, Nov. 28th's lottery drawing.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 1, 8,11,12, and 57, plus the gold Mega Ball 7.

The cash option for the winner is $452.2 million.

The prize ranks as the eighth largest in Mega Millions history and represents the biggest jackpot won since Mega Millions changed the odds involved in winning earlier this year.

Another Big Jackpost on Saturday

The Powerball Lottery has rolled over again.

No one won the Powerball jackpot in the drawing held on Wednesday, December 3. The grand prize has increased to an estimated $820 million for the next drawing.

The jackpot continues to grow and is currently the eighth-largest in the game's history. Saturday night's jackpot will be worth an estimated $820 million, with a cash value of $383.4 million.

Your Next Chance to Win With Mega Millions

The next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Dec. 5th, resets to a starting jackpot of $50 million with a cash option of $23.1 million.

Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 chance of matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball and winning at least $1 million.

The odds of matching four numbers plus the Mega Ball for a prize of at least $10,000 are 931,001 to 1.

>Mega Millions drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

>A ticket costs $5 and includes a randomly assigned multiplier.

