This has been a busy year for recalled food items.

Perhaps the biggest food recall this year was the one that involved Boar's Head Deli meat.

In that recall, The Centers for Disease Control warned people of a Listeria outbreak that was traced to Boar's Head Deli meats.

The Centers for Disease Control advised that roughly 43 people took sick and at least two people died as a result of eating the tainted Boar's Head products.

The picture that was painted of a Boar's Head facility was shocking and had many people rethinking their choice of deli products.

Now comes word of a new recall.

This recall involves butter that was sold in Costco stores.

Before I share the reason for the recall, it's important to note that the main ingredient of butter is Milk or cream (and cream is made with milk).

You can't make butter without milk.

A lot of the butter in stores may also contain salt and some food coloring, but butter is a dairy product that's derived from milk.

So why was Costco forced to recall 80,000 pounds of their Kirkland butter?

The Food and Drug Administration issued an initial recall of about 79,000 pounds of Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter because it failed to carry an allergy warning label.

The ingredient list contained Cream as an ingredient but did not have a warning that cream is made from milk.

The response on social was what you would expect.

One person on X (formerly Twitter) wanted to know,

Does a package of beef need to carry a waring that beef contains cow?

The Centers for Disease Control points out that,

milk is one of the main foods that account for most serious allergic reactions in the United States.

Others had questions about practicality, and wondered,

Why wasted perfectly good food? Why not just put a sticker on the packages?

And others said,

Te holidays are coming and we're having a lot of guests. You can leave the butter with me.

No word from the FDA about if anyone was reported to have taken ill because of this mistake.

