Murder Suspect in Standoff with Police in Toms River

According to the Toms River Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a standoff in the area of Ravenwood Drive in Toms River.

Residents in the area were evacuated, and police say the suspect has been contained.

There are unconfirmed reports that the man who is holed up in the residence is Maxwell Johnson, a Seaside Heights resident, who is suspected of shooting, and killing Gabriella Caroleo, 25, of Seaside Heights last week in Manchester.

Photo: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Photo: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office loading...

Witnesses on the scene are reporting that shots have been fired at the police, and it's unknown if anyone has been injured.

This is an ongoing story.

Source: Toms River Police Department via Facebook

