Scammers trying to steal your money are getting more deceitful and resourceful.

The city of Northfield's Municipal Clerk, Mary Canesi, has sent out a warning about an email scam circulating among residents and businesses.

The scammers falsely claim to represent the city of Northfield and are sending fraudulent invoices to applicants who have applied for relief from the City’s combined Planning and Zoning Board.

How the Scam Works

According to the city's advisory, the scammers are using information taken directly from publicly posted Planning and Zoning Board agendas on municipal websites. They are creating fake invoices that appear to come from the city of Northfield. These invoices use the city logo and actual city staff members' names, real meeting dates, and application information. The scam emails are being sent to people who have applied to the Planning Board and demand large payments to be made by wire transfer in order for your application to be processed. The spoof sending email address is made to look similar to Northfield's actual emailing domain. Because these invoices contain accurate details, they may appear legitimate, especially for applicants who may not be familiar with municipal processes. This scam has been seen in other municipalities as well, where scammers have also impersonated municipal Construction Office staff.

How to Protect Yourself From This Scam

The city of Northfield says it never asks for money by wire transfer or credit card for construction fees or Planning Board business.

All real payments should be made by cash, check, or money order only, and paid in person or by mail.

If you receive a suspicious invoice, do not send cash or respond to the email sender. You should contact the Planning Board and report the incident to the Northfield Police.

