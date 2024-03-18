These are some of the most wanted fugitives from justice in the South Jersey area.

Each of these individuals is wanted for serious crimes.

They should be considered armed and dangerous. You should never try to approach the subjects on this list.

If you see them, or have information on their whereabouts, you should immediately call the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200 or dial 9-1-1.

All calls will remain confidential.

Sarfraz Bhatti

Sarfraz Bhatti wanted by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Bhatti is a 55-year-old male who was born on February 21, 1969. Sarfraz Bhatti stands five foot- one inch and weighs 155 pounds.

Sarfraz Bhatti is Wanted For: Aggravated Sexual Assault

Shawn East

Shawn East wanted by Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

56-year-old Shawn East is a white male who was born on January 19, 1968. He stands five foot nine inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Shawn East is Wanted for Weapons Possession, Theft, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting Arrest

Berniesha Crosby

Berniesha Crosby wanted by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Berniesha is a 41-year-old black female who was born on July 11, 1982. She stands at five foot two and weighs 120 pounds.

Berniesha Crosby is Wanted for Robbery, Criminal Attempt, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy

Devin Terrill

Devin Terrill Wanted by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Born on August 31, 1981, 42-year-old Devin Terrill is a white female who is five foot 7 and weighs 185 pounds.

Devin Terrill is Wanted for: Maintain/Operate CDS Production Facility, Robbery, Credit Card Theft

Ahmira Lampkin

Ahmira Lampkin wanted by the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Photo: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Ahmira Lampkin is a black female who is 40 years old, born June 13, 1983. She is five foot three and weighs 110 pounds.

Ahmira is Wanted for: Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Narcotics

