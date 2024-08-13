As the end of the summer approaches, many, of our kids will be leaving for college. For some, they will be returning to continue their experience away from home, for others, it will be their first journey away from home.

Our kids will be expanding their education, and they'll be enjoying and exploring adulthood. We want to believe college is a safe environment for them to grow as young adults.

Unfortunately, that's not always the case.

The website, degreechoices.com put out their list of the most dangerous college campuses in America.

The site used FBI crime statistics to come up with its list of dangerous campuses.

They looked at violent crimes including,

Rape

Murder

Manslaughter

Robbery

Aggravated Assault

There's no way to guarantee someone's safety. There are bad people who will try to do bad things all around us.

Experts say you can improve your students' chances of staying safe by abiding by some common-sense practices.

Tips for Staying Safe on Campus

Students should travel in groups in the evening

Always keep doors locked

Know where the campus security office is. Also, many campuses have special emergency phones on campus. Get to know where they are.

Students should pay attention to the surroundings around them.

NEVER get into an Uber or Lyft without making sure they are who they say they are. The student should ask the driver "Who are you picking up?" Real drivers will know the name of the passenger.

Only one New Jersey College made the list. #38 on the list is Rutgers New Brunswick.

#38

Rutgers University New Brunswick Rutgers University New Brunswick loading...

Other prominent schools on the list include:

