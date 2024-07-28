More South Jersey Cold Cases, Unsolved Murders & Mysteries

Here's a look at more cold cases from South Jersey.

What Is a Cold Case?

A police case becomes “cold” when all investigative leads available to investigators are exhausted and the case remains open and unsolved after three years.

Cold cases are reviewed periodically to determine if newer technologies or forensic testing might produce any new potential leads. Any lead discovered is assigned to an investigator for a follow-up investigation.

Where Are These Cold Cases From?

I have limited the scope of this photo gallery to cold cases in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties over the last sixty years.

Several cold cases from these counties have been newly added to this list, but undoubtedly there are more that need attention.

If you know of such a case and you would like to give it fresh attention, please reach out to me.

Some of South Jersey's Most Famous Unsolved Murders

Unsolved murders from 2019 to as far back as the 1960s in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties are represented with photos of the victims and some of the history of the cases.

All of these murder cases grabbed headlines and our attention at the time but now they have largely become curiosities to the public and painful memories for living family members.

Decades Later, People Still Mourn Their Missing Family Members

As awful as it is to lose a loved one to murder, in many respects it's an even bigger burden to have a family member just disappear, never to be heard from again. These families never experience the closure of knowing what happened to their loved one, if they are alive or dead.

Decades later, if you search these missing peoples' names, you will still find websites and Facebook pages set up in the hope that someone who knows some information about them may still come forward.

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis