🔺 TGI Fridays has Over 600 Restaurants Worldwide

🔺 There are 233 TGI Friday Locations in New Jersey

🔺 The Company has Closed 7 New Jersey Locations Since January

TGI Fridays came to be in 1965 when the first location opened in New York City.

The original concept for the restaurant/bar was to appeal to the thriving singles scene .

It's said that its founder, Alan Stillman, opened the bar as a way to meet women.

The bar was located in an area that was home to many stewardesses, fashion models, and secretaries.

Stillman claims the Tom Cruise character in Cocktail was based on him. True? Who knows, but it sounds good.

The restaurant was a success and the concept was franchised.

TGI Fridays started popping up across the country and worldwide.

Since the beginning, the company has been bought and sold a few times.

2024 didn't start well for TGI Fridays, as the company.

The company announced in January the closure of 36 locations in 12 states across the country.

The closings included a whopping 6 in New Jersey. The locations closed in New were located in,

🍽️ Eatontown

🍽️Hackensack

🍽️ Iselin/Woodbridge

🍽️ Princeton

🍽️ Springfield

🍽️ Wayne

Today, the company is owned by Breal Capital and Calveton and today they closed 12 more locations across the country.

They recently closed 36 locations in the UK.

While none of the 12 restaurants closed today are located in New Jersey, fans of the restaurant have to be wondering if the TGI Fridays they've come to love, will be around long term.

TGI Fridays still operates in nine locations throughout New Jersey including,

🍽️North Brunswick

🍽️Old Bridge

🍽️Hazlet

🍽️East Windsor

🍽️Hamilton (Mercer County)

🍽️Burlington Township

🍽️Brick

🍽️Toms River

🍽️Manahawkin

Source: Fox

