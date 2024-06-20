A Millville man was sentenced on Monday for sexual assault and endangering the welfare of the child.

Millville Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault of 4-Year-Old Girl

Marvin Stidham, 64, was found guilty in January by a Cumberland County jury on two counts related to the sexual assault of a young girl.

Stidham was arrested in 2021 after an investigation found he had had sexual contact with a 4-year-old girl for over 5 months in Commercial Township.

Stidham has been in Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison since October when he was sentenced for forgery.

Monday, Judge Cristen P. Arrigo granted the State's motion that Stidham be sentenced to an extended term.

He was sentenced to 12 years with no early release on a second-degree sexual assault charge and 5 years for a third-degree charge of endangering the welfare of the child.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Stidham Will Be Registered for Megan's Law

Marvin Stidham will be required to register for Megan's Law and comply with the conditions of parole supervision for life after his release from prison.

Stidham could have faced as much as 25 years in prison on the charges.



