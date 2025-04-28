Millville Fight Between Families Turns Deadly, Two in Custody

An Easter Sunday confrontation between two families turned deadly in Millville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

Argument Turns Deadly

Officials think that Gus Serbeck, 55, and his daughter went to the Millville home of Eric Hannah, 54, on Sunday, April 20, in response to an assault that happened at the home the day before.

Prosecutors say that Serbeck's daughter was assaulted in Learner's Mill Road, Millville home by Eric Hannah's 17-year-old son, "J.H."

As his obituary says, Gus Serbeck was 'a very direct man, with no filter or tolerance for nonsense'.

He would do anything for the people he loved. And he deeply loved and cared for his daughters.

When Serbeck and J.H. Hannah met at the door on Sunday, an argument almost immediately turned into a fight, with Gus hitting J.H. in the face.

That's when police say J.H. pulled out a metal baseball bat and hit Serbeck with it several times. Officials also think Eric Hannah was in the house and joined in the attack on Serberk, hitting him in the back of the head with a metal flashlight.

J.H. is also accused of hitting Serbeck's daughter in the head during the fight.

Vineland Police and EMS came to the home and took Serbeck to Vineland Inspira Hospital, where he was to be flown to Cooper University Hospital, but he died on the way.

Eric Hannah is being held in the Cumberland County Jail pending a hearing on Friday, April 25. J.H. Hannah is being held in a juvenile facility.

Man's Obituary Remembers 'The Life of the Party'

Louis 'Gus' Serbeck's moving obituary paints a picture of a vocal, opinionated man who was almost larger than life. His family calls him a protector, someone who 'bullied the bullies'.

Gus always stood up for the little guy, but he left such a statement, people from all around knew Gus was a man not to be messed with.

The obituary also talks about how compassionate and loving Gus Serbeck could be. Mostly, he is being remembered for how much he loved his daughters.

Gus Serbeck's funeral will be held Saturday, April 26, in Vineland.

A GoFundMe has been started for his family.

