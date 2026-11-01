Laura Caron, 36, the former Middle Township teacher who had a relationship with an underage boy who had been her student, pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges on October 28th.

Caron pleaded guilty to the charge of 2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct.

The guilty plea by Caron includes a 5-year sentence in state prison, along with forfeiting her teaching license and all future public employment.

Before Caron serves her prison sentence, she will be evaluated for classification to determine whether she is deemed repetitive and/or compulsive, which could impact her sentence.

After Caron’s classification, and after serving her prison term, she will also be required to register on the Megan’s Law Offender Registry and will be under parole supervision for the rest of her life.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8th, 2027.

Background on The Middle Twp Case

Laura Caron, of Cape May Court House, was a 5th-grade teacher and basketball coach at Middle Township Elementary School #2 for 11 years.

The Cape May County Prosecutor says Caron taught the victim and his brother in the 5th grade.

Over the next couple of years, Caron became friendly with the children's parents, and their two boys and a sister began sleeping over at her house occasionally.

The sleepovers began one to two nights a week, but according to court documents, the children stayed with Caron permanently from 2016 to 2020.

The judge identified Caron as a "resource family parent" for the children.

The victim's sister allegedly told police she thought her brother was about 11 years old when he started sleeping with his teacher in the same bed.

Caron was 28 years old at the time.

But she began to notice her brother would be in Caron's bed the next morning. She also reportedly told police that Caron would enter the bathroom when her brother would shower and lock the door.

The victim's brother reportedly told police he once witnessed Caron sexually violating his brother.

According to investigators, the victim’s father took to Facebook in December to say he thought that his son and Caron’s 5-year-old child looked like one another.

The Couple Kept Relationship a Secret

Reportedly, the pair kept the romance secret, and Caron supposedly told friends at her baby shower that the father was 'out of the picture'.

According to 6ABC, Caron lived at the home with her mother, and her mother was there the entire time the children were at the house, but was unaware of the abuse.

Laura Caron was a college basketball star for Cabrini University, majoring in elementary education while in college.

The Baby's Father Gave Tabloid an Interview

After the case broke this winter, the U.S. edition of the Daily Mail said the boy gave them an exclusive interview, insisting he instigated the relationship with Laura Caron, and he doesn't want her to face any charges.

More than that, the boy, who is now 21, "insists he doesn't feel like a victim, loves Caron with all his heart, and is hoping they can be a family soon".

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis