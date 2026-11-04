Middle Township Police Officer Austin Kapurelos wants you to know that he has seen and heard about the many people praying for him and his family and wishing him a speedy recovery.

The rookie Middle Township cop spent two weeks in the hospital before he was released last week to a rehabilitation facility to continue his recovery after being hit by a car while on duty on Friday, Oct. 16th.

Kapurelos' police union, P.B.A. 59, gave special thanks to supporters on Facebook the day he was transferred.

"The outpouring of love and encouragement has been incredible! While (his transfer) is encouraging news, Austin still has a long road to recovery."

Officer Kapurelos' On-duty injury

The Middle Township officer had pulled a car over on Route 47 south near Wildwood Boulevard shortly after 10 pm, according to the Middle Township Police Department.

As Kapurelos was finishing with the car stop, he was struck by a passing car driven by Lucio Lopez-Perez, 36, of Erma.

Lopez-Perez remained at the scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto, violating public health and safety law, and multiple other traffic offenses.

Police saw two open beer cans in Lopez-Perez's vehicle and said he admitted to drinking throughout the day, according to court documents.

Lucio Lopez-Perez, an undocumented and unlicensed migrant, remains in the Cape May County jail after prosecutors appealed a judge’s decision approving his pretrial release.

The Officer Thanks Family and Friends

Officer Kapurelos took time on Facebook to thank his wife, Jasmine, and his fellow Middle Township Police for standing by and going "above and beyond" to help.

“I’m proud to work alongside each and every one of you, and I will never forget the way you’ve stood behind me and my wife during one of the hardest times in our lives,” he wrote.

“To everyone in the community, friends, family, and even people we may not know personally, thank you; we won't forget it."

A Fundraiser is Helping the Kapurelos Family

Kapurelos sustained multiple fractures requiring surgery.

As he continues his recovery, the Middle Township community is rallying around the young officer and his new wife.

A fundraiser was organized to help the couple manage the unexpected financial burden resulting from his injuries.

The fundraising is being handled privately to ensure that the officer's family receives all of the money donated.

To help, you may:

Venmo: Scan the QR code on the attached flyer (below) and please include “Austin” in the comments.

Checks: Make checks payable directly to Austin Kapurelos or PBA Local 59.

Mail Donations: 706 New Jersey Avenue North Wildwood, NJ 08260

South Jersey Police Officers Who Died in the Line of Duty This is a tribute to South Jersey police officers who tragically have died in the line of duty. Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis