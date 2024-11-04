Mays Landing Woman Lied About Child’s Cancer to Delay Trial

A Mays Landing woman accused of stealing $175,000 from her former employer is now facing additional charges after lying about her child's cancer treatment to delay court proceedings, authorities said.

Alicia Campbell, 37, has been facing charges of theft, forgery, and financial facilitation since 2023 for allegedly stealing more than $175,000 while working as a lifestyle director at the Greenbriar Oceanaire Community & Golf Course in Waretown.

Mays Landing Woman Faces a Growing List of Charges

The Ocean County Prosecutor alleges that Campbell pocketed more than $81,000 in money and personal item purchases from Greenbriar Oceanaire's funds between January 2019 and January 2022.

She was also accused of stealing more than $94,000 by transferring money to third parties through Venmo and having the cash sent into her personal bank account.

Campbell was arranged on those charges this February. In April, she claimed that her daughter was undergoing treatment for leukemia in Philadelphia.

During the summer, Campbell told the Court that the treatments in Philadelphia were not successful and that her child needed to be transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital for "imminent and urgent care."

Prosecutors Find Flaws in Campbell's Story

In August, Campbell asked for another adjournment after claiming her child was still receiving care in Texas. She submitted a letter that claimed to be from the leukemia program at the Texas Children’s Hospital about her child’s condition and treatments.

That's when the county prosecutor's office noticed that the address on the letter was incorrect and there was no contact information for the doctor mentioned in it.

Investigators said the letter was forged, the hospital in Houston never met Campbell, and it never provided care for her child.

Campbell was arrested at her home on October 29.

She has been additionally charged with tampering with public records or information, impersonation, forgery, obstruction of justice, and making an unsworn false statement to authorities.

Campbell is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

