It's been three weeks since Abram Rivas-Miranda, a 15-year-old from Mays Landing, was last seen.

Surprisingly little information about Abram's disappearance has come out since July 12th, and there's been a lack of the kind of publicity you would normally expect when a teenager disappears for three weeks.

You can only imagine what his family is thinking as each day passes without a word about their missing child.

Let's see if we can help find Abram somehow.

Here's What We Know...

Abram is described as approximately 5'6", weighing around 125 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his right forearm that may help in identifying him.

What Was He Last Seen Wearing?

Abram was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

These details could make all the difference if you’ve seen someone who matches his description.

This is the same information that was given out in the hours after his disappearance. Nothing else has been made public about this investigation.

How You Can Help

If you’ve seen Abram or have any information that could help find him, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700 ext. 1.

