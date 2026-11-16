Cape May County's Matt Szczur has had many exciting chapters in his life.

His most recent chapter, as a painter, happened by chance and has taken off in the years since he retired from Major League Baseball.

Szczur grew up in the Erma section of Cape May County and excelled at sports at Lower Cape May Regional High School.

Matt Szczur's Sports Career

Szczur, 37, chose to attend Villanova University, where he played football and baseball, leading the football team to a FCS National Championship as a junior and starring as an outfielder and a catcher and being named a First Team All-Big East selection on the Villanova Baseball team.

Matt decided on a professional baseball career and signed with the Chicago Cubs as a minor leaguer in 2011.

Szczur was promoted to the major leagues in 2014 and was on the 2016 Cubs World Series-winning team. He went on to play with the Diamondbacks, the Phillies, and the Cardinals before retiring from baseball in 2022.

Matt Szczur's Selfless Act Saved a Girl's Life

During his time at Villanova University, Szczur had his blood tested and learned he was a perfect match for a person in need of a bone marrow transplant.

In 2010, Matt donated his healthy bone marrow to a baby girl from Ukraine. Anastasia received the bone marrow when she was 18 months old, and today she’s living her life by swimming, doing karate, and just being a kid.

Matt's Blossoming Career as an Artist

Matt’s love for art started in childhood when he used to watch his dad draw and shape things out of wood.

Later, as a professional baseball player, art became an outlet for Matt to escape from the pressures of everyday life.

One day, a teammate discovered some drawings and paintings Matt had made and asked him to paint something for him. Matt agreed, and the rest is history.

After baseball, art slowly became a second career for Szczur, who creates colorful backgrounds for his paintings by hitting cups of paint with a baseball bat and spraying the paint onto the canvas in a creative, unique way that has become his artistic signature.

According to a recent article with The Philadelphia Inquirer, he now sells his art on his website, stays busy with commissions, has a partnership with Fanatics, and Topps recently turned his creations — the ones he makes in the garage with a bat — into baseball cards that are prized by collectors and resold for thousands on the internet.

The store at Mattzczur.com features canvas prints, hand-painted art, custom pieces, his Quotes Collection, and 'SZCZ the Day' trademarked apparel.

The MLB Network asked Matt to create player portraits for their 2025 Opening Week TV commercial.

Fanatics sends Szczur signed jerseys from famous sports stars, and he paints a portrait of the player on the jersey and sends it back to the company, which features Matt's work in a section of its website.

Szczur's Tom Brady autographed framed 16" x 20" embellished canvas print is for sale for $2,400 on the Fanatics website.

His career as an artist allows Matt to stay home in Cape May with his wife, Natalie, and their two children.

See The Lights, Decorations and Beauty of Cape May at Christmas Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis