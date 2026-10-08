A Mays Landing massage parlor, where almost 100% of the business is from men, is in trouble again with the cops in a continuing investigation into allegations of prostitution taking place in the business.

Hamilton Township Police busted the Waterfall Therapy massage parlor in the Festival Mall at 4450 Black Horse Pike for the second time in seven months on Thursday.

Police arrested Jianhong Li, 54, of Flushing, New York, and charged him with promoting prostitution.

As they executed a search warrant at the business at 9 am, police also seized about $10,000 in cash.

On March 11th, the Township of Hamilton Police executed a similar search warrant at Waterfall Therapy, resulting in the arrests of two women, Cuie Chen, 50, and Wen‑Juin Zhou, 60, on prostitution-related charges.

In a Facebook post, police said that despite the March arrests, Waterfront Parlor was still up to its old tricks.

Despite the previous enforcement action, and our attempts to work with county and state agencies during the investigations, the property has once again become the subject of a criminal inquiry involving alleged prostitution-related activity.

Massage Parlor Website's List of Services Is Very Revealing

Not much is left to the imagination when you go to waterfalltherapyspa.com.

A scantily clad Asian woman sits seductively on a bed on the contact page on the site, which lists a NewYork City telephone number.

Services offered on the site include "complimentary table showers" and the "dance of the 4-hand massage".

“At Waterfall Spa, our exclusive massage offerings are designed with the modern man in mind. Elevate your experience with the captivating dance of our 4-hand massage, a symphony of skilled therapists working in harmony to enhance your sense of well-being.” “Our space exudes an atmosphere of refined masculinity, offering a sanctuary where you can unwind, recharge, and escape the hustle of everyday life. Revel in the extra touches crafted for the modern man, including the comfort of complimentary hot towels that envelop your skin in warmth, enhancing the overall experience. Luxuriate in the invigorating embrace of our table showers, a rejuvenating addition designed to leave you feeling refreshed and energized.”

Apparently, those "extra touches crafted for the modern man" are illegal in Hamilton Township.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis