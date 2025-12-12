Have you ever watched a video and wondered, "How the heck did that happen"?

The TikTok video of the deer loose in the Ocean County Marshalls store is one of those videos.

The viral video was caught last Friday by shoppers at Marshalls when a white-tail deer somehow managed to get inside the store.

(I thought a deer would have been more attracted to American Outfitters.)

But what really makes this chaotic situation unusual is the woman who wrestled and wrangled the deer and then somehow managed to guide it out the front door of the store.

NBC 10 Talked to the 'Deer Whisperer'

NBC 10's Ted Greenberg actually tracked down the woman we have taken to calling the 'deer whisperer' to get her side of the story.

Marshall's shopper Krista Dey was in the store on the corner of Route 70 and Chambers Bridge Road when the deer ran into her cart in the aisle.

While other shoppers cowered in fear of the deer, she ran after it.

"I started following it through the store," Dey explained. "I was worried about everyone else’s safety more than mine.”

Shopping Deer Video Goes Viral

The user who posted the TikTok, David @latinowithabuzzcut, said he was at the store looking for some new clothes when the deer ran by and started filming with his phone.

He said the deer was a male, though I can't tell the deer's gender by looking at this video, which had over 4 million views when I watched it.

It's definately one of those 'I'm just here for the comments' videos.

Let him shop bro…

god forbid a deer wants to do a little shopping Bruh had to see the prices for himself Did they get it to sign up for a TJX card?? where s the new Sophie Rain stuff

