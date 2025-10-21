Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Maddie Meyer/Getty Images loading...

Apple TV is holding open casting calls for Cheesesteak, a film starring Mark Wahlberg and written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, known for his work on Dear Evan Hansen and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

The project is a film called Cheesesteak -- or Weekend Warriors.

Maybe they can't decide?

There are two casting agencies issuing casting calls for Philadelphia for this movie.

What is Cheesesteak?

Deadline reported last year that LeBron James is one of the producers of the movie, which is based on a 2023 German film about a true story of a father and his autistic son who wants to find a soccer team to root for.

The American version will be changed to finding an NBA team to root for.

"It's a great story," Mark Fitzgerald with Apple Studios said.

"Mark plays a long-haul trucker and his son has autism, and they do a bunch of road trips to bond to go to all of the NBA arenas."

Casting Calls Are Out for Cheesesteak With Mark Wahlberg

According to the casting magazine Backstage, Apple is holding open calls for Cheesesteak.

Boston Casting Inc. is seeking extras ages 18 and older to play basketball fans for a scene filming in Philadelphia on Nov. 9. Union and nonunion talent is welcome, extra roles paying $140 a day.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says the Philly filming location has yet to be revealed.

Filming has already taken place in Worcester County, Mass., and other parts of New England, with Wahlberg spotted shooting scenes at a basketball court in Lynn, Mass., last month.

Another open casting call for the movie by Project Casting says, "they’re looking for fresh faces to join the cast! From lead roles to background talent, this is your chance to be part of a high-profile production with an incredible creative team behind it."

This ad says roles will $180 a day and more for featured roles, with filming starting in late November.

