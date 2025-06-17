Tideline Sunset Bar & Grill secured the last of its permits and opened for business on Friday, June 13th.

Even without publicity about the opening, the new waterfront spot at 9317 Amherst Avenue in Margate had a healthy crowd of diners and guests by Saturday night.

Five Things to Know About Tideline

1- Tideline's Menu: Tideline has a varied casual menu offering a good selection of entrees and bar food favorites. Tideline promises coastal eats with attention to detail and food bursting with fresh flavors.

A full bar with booth seating looks like it will be a popular nighttime spot in Margate.

2- The Vibe at Tideline:

Tideline, open daily at 11 am, features waterfront open-air dining in a new space built to accentuate the beauty of its location.

Light and airy, with dining options that include inside or outside tables looking directly out onto the bay in Margate, giving you a front row seat to the sunset. The dress code is relaxed, and so is the vibe.

Here's how Tideline teases the vibe...

Featuring enticing drinks, coastal eats, and drum roll… the most spectacular sunset on the Margate Bay. Whether visiting by car, bike, foot, or boat, we promise you feel-good dishes, ingredient-forward cocktails, live music, and yes, shorts are acceptable formal wear, and there will be plenty of frosé.

3- Boating Access:

Tideline saw the possibilities of creating a waterplace that offered boaters a cool spot to dock and dine. Guests can pull up by boat or jet ski at one of the 22 dedicated transient slips.

4- Private Parties:

The third floor of Tideline looks like a perfect space for parties, receptions, and events.

A separate bar and a nice-sized dining room with large windows looking out onto the water should make this a sought-after space for private functions.

5- New From Tomatoes

Tideline is the latest venture from the Tomatoes Restaurant Group, owner of Tomatoes and The Lot in Margate, in partnership with developers Sean and Jaime Gormley.

A Look at Margate's Tideline Sunset Bar & Grill Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

