Margate, NJ Suspects Caught On Camera Breaking Into Car

Margate Police have released still images taken from a surveillance camera that show two suspects attempting to steal a car from a driveway.

The crime took place Saturday morning September 9th at about 3:40 am. The police don't say where in Margate the car theft took place, but you can see the two suspects, faces covered with masks, at work breaking into the vehicle under the covered driveway of the home.

Police noticed that one of the suspects appeared to have a gun tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt.

Maragate Police say the home video system shows the two suspects eventually leaving in the stolen car.

The police post on Facebook reminds residents to take precautions with their vehicles and not to risk trying to confront car thieves on their property, but to immediately call the police.



