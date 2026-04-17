Every once in a while, you come across a life situation that is so sad, you find it hard to believe it could happen. This is one of those stories.

Vincent 'Vinny' Trotter, 34, of Manahawkin, died at work on Monday morning in a construction accident.

Vinny leaves behind four young children, two of whom have medical issues, and his fiancée, Tiffanie Cardona.

According to reports, Vinny was operating a heavy orange boom lift that fell off a flatbed trailer onto its side on a construction site in Clifton, NJ. Vinny was in the lift's cab. He died at the scene, Clifton police said.

Construction Worker Loved His Children

A friend of Vinny's, Patrick Dougherty, the owner of LFG Auto, told the Daily Voice that he met the family in 2025 after hearing about medical problems Vinny's son, Giovanni, had.

Dougherty helped the family with a free $20,000 vehicle through the Ashley Lauren Foundation after learning that Giovanni was in cancer treatment.

The boy was declared cancer-free in October after having chemotherapy, radiation, and undergoing hyperbaric treatment to help his body recover.

Cardona was with Giovanni on Monday while he had a treatment when she received word of her fiancé's death.

The couple's baby daughter, who was born in July 2025, has been diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease, causing bones to break easily because of faulty collagen production.

While there is no cure for the disease, and complications can be severe, a normal to near-normal lifespan is expected for most with appropriate care.

The Future for the Totter Family

Patrick Dougherty summed up the sad truth for the Trotter family after Vinny's death.

He's a good guy, hardworking. His main concern was to take care of his children. So now that Vinny is gone, Tiffanie, who takes care of the four children, can't work. The reality is that there are four children who need help and support.

His fiancée says the children are devastated.

"I'm sad for my kids. He was the best thing that ever happened to them. One second, they're fine, the next, they're big balls of tears.

Shore Life Church in Toms River has established a meal train and a fundraiser for Tiffanie and her children.

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