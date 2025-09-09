A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty last week to videotaping a 15-year-old girl as she was taking a shower in a rental home in Beach Haven in July 2023.

Beach Haven Police contacted the Abington Township, PA. Police and charges are pending for similar crimes in his Pennsylvania home.

PA. Man Videotaped People Getting Dressed in His LBI Rental Property

Beach Haven Police say David Lyons, 44, of Glenside, PA., not only shot video of a young teen taking a shower at his Beach Haven rental property, but he was also caught with numerous electronic devices that let him record at least two people dressing in the Beach Haven rental home and in the bathroom of his Pennsylvania home as well.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey police officials did a forensic review of the electronic items they seized from David Lyons.

They found that he had recorded one juvenile victim and one adult victim in the process of dressing in his bathroom.

Additional videos were found of people in the bathroom of his PA. home.

Video Creeper Plead Guilty in NJ

The Ocean County Prosecutor issued a release saying that Davis Lyons pled guilty on Friday, August 29, to manufacturing child sexual abuse material and invasion of privacy.

Lyons is set to be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2025, and the state will seek a term of six years in New Jersey state prison.

Lyons will also face charges for his alleged crime in Pennsylvania, as documented in his video.

