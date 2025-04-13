Man Indicted for Sexual Assault of Girl, 14, at Galloway Gym

There's been an update in the case of Matthew Shriver, the Brigantine man who was arrested in November 2024 for having sex with an underage girl at a gymnastics business where he was a co-owner.

Breaking AC reports that Shriver was indicted in February on seven counts, including aggravated sexual assault, endangering, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

We have no idea why this is just making news in April.

Brigantine Man Indicted for Sex With a Minor

Matthew A. Shriver, now 52, of Brigantine, was arrested after an investigation showed he engaged in sexual activity with a 14-year-old at Everest Gymnastics in Galloway.

At the time, the police said they received information from the girl about the incident, and an investigation found cell phone evidence that confirmed her statement.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Shriver's cell phone, vehicle, and the gym and found additional evidence of the crime.

Breaking AC reports that the girl admitted to having sex with Shriver in the gym before it opened one morning, and police took a gym mat into evidence.

Matthew Shriver was arrested and has remained in the Atlantic County jail. It's not known when the case will go to trial.

After Shriver's arrest, Everest Gymnastics and Tumbling Center posted on their Facebook page to alert their customers that Shriver does not work there anymore. The post said that he would not have any access to the facility.

Because of the highly sensitive events, we here at Everest would like to make it known that the accused is no longer affiliated with this establishment. All ties are cut, and he will no longer be permitted to be on or within close proximity of the business...

We would like to add that we have a highly qualified staff that has nothing but the children’s best interest.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis