Man Charged With Assaulting Police at South Jersey Wawa

A Vineland man acting suspiciously outside a Bridgeton Wawa Monday evening started getting aggressive when police questioned him.

When the officers told him to leave the property, he became irate and shouted curses at them.

When police told him he was under arrest, the man began to assault them. Additional officers were called and he was arrested after a struggle.

Police Were Called to Wawa to Investigate Shoplifting

Bridgeton Police received a call at about 6 pm Monday concerning a man suspected of shoplifting at the Wawa at 101 E. Broad Street.

According to a press release, when police arrived at the store, they saw a man looking in the windows of vehicles in the parking lot.

He became upset when police approached him and started cursing at them.

The man, later identified as Robert Carter, 29, of Vineland, refused to leave the Wawa property as the store had requested.

Vineland Man Assaults Arresting Officers

When he refused to leave, the police told him he was under arrest and Carter became violent, assaulting the officers.

Police called in additional officers to help deal with the situation.

After a struggle, the police were able to restrain and handcuff the man.

Carter Was Charged

Robert Carter was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail.

15 Places in New Jersey Where You Can't Carry a Gun Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis