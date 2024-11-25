Man Arrested for Assault of Underage Girl At Galloway Gym

A Brigantine man working at a gymnastics facility in Galloway has been charged with having sex with a girl under the age of 16.

Brigantine Man Arrested for Sex at Job With Young Girl

Galloway Township Police posted a report on Facebook saying Matthew A. Shriver, 51, of Brigantine was arrested after an investigation showed he engaged in sexual activity with a girl under age 16 while working at Everest Gymnastics in Galloway.

Police say they received information from the girl about the incident and an investigation found cell phone evidence that confirmed the victim's statement.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Shriver's cell phone, vehicle, and the gym and found additional evidence of the crime.

Charged Filed Against Gym Employee

Matthew Shriver was arrested and is being held in the Atlantic County jail facing charges of aggravated sexual assault in the first and second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Everest Gymnastics Releases Statement

On Monday, Everest Gymnastics released this statement about the incident on Facebook.

Dear faithful Everest families,

Because of the highly sensitive events, we here at Everest would like to make it known that the accused is no longer affiliated with this establishment. All ties are cut, and he will no longer be permitted to be on or within close proximity of the business. We would like to recognize that the sole owner, Jennifer Jones does not stand for this behavior. We take pride in what we do in this community. And we hope that you continue to see that as we’ve done since 2017. Jenn’s background stands strong. She has over 20 years of experience coaching gymnastics. She is currently a JOGA Team Director, and was formerly a Director of Developmental Programs as well as a USAG compulsory and optional team coach. We would like to add that we have a highly qualified staff that has nothing but the children’s best interest. Thank you.

-Everest Gymnastics

