1990s Home Alone was a great movie. It had something for everyone.

MacCauley Culkin, who brought Kevin McCallister to life in the movie 35 years ago, is coming to Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort's Ovation Hall on Sunday, Dec 7th at 4 pm to discuss his memories of the film and give his insights on why it remains a timeless favorite.

Tickets are on sale now for the event, which will feature an interview with Culkin and a question-and-answer period with the audience.

Why We Love Home Alone

The movie was funny, endearing, and well-made.

It was the classic feel-good story of a child triumphing over adversity and outsmarting adult villains, while tapping into the universal childhood wish for freedom, and capturing the imagination of a child left to his own devices.

Home Alone is a Christmas movie that delivers a meaningful message about the value of family, love, and belonging, all while keeping us laughing.

The movie, written by the great John Hughes and directed by Christopher Columbus, was included in the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 2023.

Five Things We Didn't Know About Home Alone

Thanks to Good Housekeeping magazine for these funny things you didn't know about Home Alone.

1- Robert DeNiro was originally wanted for the starring role of Harry. When he turned it down, Joe Pesci, his Goodfellas co-star, took the role.

2- It wasn't supposed to snow during the movie, but after a snowstorm covered the movie set on the second day of shooting, the film crew worked it into the script.

3- When Culkin ran into his movie mom, Catherine O'Hara, 22 years later for the first time in a long time, he said, "Mommy!"

4- Succession's Kieran Culkin made his acting debut as Kevin's cousin, Fuller. The brothers worked together again in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

5- Joe Pesci, who was used to working on more adult productions, had to use the word 'fridge' every time he had the impulse to curse while on the movie set.

