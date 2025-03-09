Lower Twp College Student Busted for Trying to Sell Child Porn

A man from the Villas section of lower Township going to college at Lousiana State University was arrested for allegedly using LSU’s on-campus Wi-Fi to upload child pornography.

Louisiana jail records show Amari West, 18, was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, March 5, on two counts of pornography involving children under the age of 13.

West was arrested after a tip was given to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which reported videos of child pornography in January.

According to WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge, the arrest affidavit says that two videos showing girls younger than 10 years old were uploaded to the messaging app KIK, an app that is frequently used to exchange child sexual abuse materials, in September 2024.

The videos, which were found to be duplicates of one another, were shared with two different KIK users.

On an account linked to West, he exchanged messages with potential buyers trying to finalize the sale.

"U into CP I'm assuming. U wanna buy from me?"

The images were uploaded by an account tied to one of West's email addresses and using an LSU IP address, according to the affidavit.

