The desperate mother of an autistic 9-year-old boy is asking for our help finding the boy's lifelong teddy bear.

The bear, named Tim, was lost in Atlantic City while the family was visiting Hard Rock Hotel, Casino and Spa during the Holidays.

Help Callen Be Reunited With Tim

Margie Lynn of Philadelphia says she is starting to lose hope that her son's favorite teddy bear, Tim, will ever be found. Callen has had Tim since he was a baby and is very upset about being separated.

His mom told NJ.com that it's all the boy talks about.

“He’s sad. He asks for him every day. He asks me if I found him yet and when is Tim coming home.”

It was Callen's idea to create a missing poster to help in the search for Tim.

Any parent's heart would break hearing a story like this, but especially the parent of an autistic child.

Callen's Mom Feels Responsible

Margie Lynn's family stayed overnight in two rooms just before the new Year at Hard Rock, and somehow, Tim didn't make it back into the luggage on their way out.

“I thought he was in the bag and should have triple checked,” his mother said in a Facebook post.

The family has been in contact with Hard Rock staff, who told her that no one has seen the teddy bear, and it is not in the hotel's lost and found.

“My heart breaks for him,” the mother wrote in her Facebook post. “2026 is not starting off good.”

Callen’s birthday is on Wed, Jan. 14, and his mother hopes the bear can be found by then.

What We Do Know About Missine Teddy Bear

This information about the missing teddy bear is from Callen's mom.

• Tim is a brown teddy bear. • Tim belongs to my autistic son, Callen. • Tim has been with Callen since he was a baby. • Tim is deeply loved and missed.

Tim was last seen around 3:00 PM on 12-31-25 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Possible areas include guest rooms 3308 and 3310, nearby hallways, elevators, housekeeping carts, or Lost and Found.

If you see or find Tim, please notify Callen’s mom: Maggie. (215) 436-3468

Please share. A little boy is hoping to be reunited with his best friend.

