A Mother’s Plea to Find Her Son’s Beloved Teddy Lost in AC
The desperate mother of an autistic 9-year-old boy is asking for our help finding the boy's lifelong teddy bear.
The bear, named Tim, was lost in Atlantic City while the family was visiting Hard Rock Hotel, Casino and Spa during the Holidays.
Help Callen Be Reunited With Tim
Margie Lynn of Philadelphia says she is starting to lose hope that her son's favorite teddy bear, Tim, will ever be found. Callen has had Tim since he was a baby and is very upset about being separated.
His mom told NJ.com that it's all the boy talks about.
“He’s sad. He asks for him every day. He asks me if I found him yet and when is Tim coming home.”
It was Callen's idea to create a missing poster to help in the search for Tim.
Any parent's heart would break hearing a story like this, but especially the parent of an autistic child.
Callen's Mom Feels Responsible
Margie Lynn's family stayed overnight in two rooms just before the new Year at Hard Rock, and somehow, Tim didn't make it back into the luggage on their way out.
“I thought he was in the bag and should have triple checked,” his mother said in a Facebook post.
What We Do Know About Missine Teddy Bear
This information about the missing teddy bear is from Callen's mom.
Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
Remembering 10 of Great Adventure's Best Retired Coasters
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis