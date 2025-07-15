It was time for a party on Monday at Landshark Bar & Grill at Resorts Casino Hotel, as Atlantic City's only year-round beach bar officially celebrated the completion of renovations that added a tiki bar, a beach bar, and a dance floor on the sand.

Landshark is taking full advantage of last winter's beach replenishment project to expand its beach presence.

Resorts President and CEO Mark Gianantonio said, "We are ecstatic about the results of this investment in creating the city's best beach bar experience."

Landshark Bar Unveils $1 Million Expansion

A Tiki Bar: The new Margaritaville Tiki Bar and Deck lets you enjoy drinks at the island-inspired bar, at tables with umbrellas, or in chaise lounge chairs on the beach.

The Beach Bar & Deck: Attached to the Landshark, you can now have food and cocktails while watching the giant wheel at Steel Pier turning in the distance or soaking up the sun at the Beach Bar and Deck.

A Beach Dance floor: Not only is the Beach Stage at Landshark back, but now you can dance barefoot to the bands or the DJ, you're enjoying under the stars.

You can also cozy up around the beachfront fire pit at the Landshark, or do a beach day in style by renting a private cabana with bottle service just steps from the ocean.

A Next Level Landshark

"We've taken the Landshark experience to the next level with this expansion, said David Crabtree, the CEO of the company that operates the Landshark Bar & Grill and Margaritaville Restaurant.

"This sprawling new beach bar destination has more space, more ocean views and more ways to soak up that laid-back island vibe Atlantic City deserves."





