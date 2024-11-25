Lacey Twp Woman Sold Magic Mushrooms, Had Kid Deliver Them

A Lacey Township woman who was charged with manufacturing magic mushrooms in her home and enlisting a minor child to distribute them entered a guilty plea to charges this week in Superior Court in Ocean County.

Margaret Whalen, 60, is facing four to five years in prison when she is sentenced in January.

Police Were Tipped Off About Drug Dealing Operation

Officials say they received information in March that Whalen was growing and distributing psilocin -- or magic-- mushrooms from her home on Elwood Street in Lacey Township.

Police executed a court-authorized search of her home and seized several jars containing suspected psilocin mushrooms. Lab testing proved they were magic mushrooms.

According to authorities, Whalen was involved in this scheme while she was the legal guardian of three minor children who resided in her home.

Further investigation showed that Whalen was using one of the minor children to help her with manufacturing and distributing the psychedelic mushrooms.

Sentencing Happens in January

Margaret Whalen pled guilty to possession of psilocin mushrooms with intent to distribute, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, and endangering the welfare of a child.

On January 10, 2025, prosecutors will be seeking a four-year term in state prison on drug charges and five years on charges of endangering a child. The sentences will run concurrently.

