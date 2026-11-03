A man riding a dirt bike on an unfinished part of a Lacey Township road on Saturday, Oct. 31st, crashed and was seriously injured. Lacey Township Police say the injured rider died after being taken to the hospital.

Dirt Bike Rider Killed During Halloween Ride

In a statement Monday Afternoon, Lacey Township authorities say that they were notified by the Ocean Township Police Department about the crash at about 5:14 pm Saturday, on a dirt section of Bryant Road.

The Ocean Township Police Department and Waretown EMS had arrived on scene and transported the driver to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township, where the driver, a 28-year-old man from Trenton, died of his injuries.

According to NJ.com, Lacey Township Police Captain Samuel C. Della Sala III said a preliminary investigation indicates that the man lost control, possibly hit a tree, and was ejected while riding the bike.

The crash happened within Lacey Township on an unimproved portion of Bryant Road.

Members of the Lacey Township Police Department Fatal Accident Support Team responded to investigate, with assistance from the Ocean Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

Off-Roaders Are A Concern in Rural Lacey Township Land

Dirt bikers and off-roaders in rural parts of Lacy and Waretown have been the focus of law enforcement for some time.

In 2024, Ocean County Sheriff Michael G. Mastronardy promised a crackdown as the riders became a bigger problem.

“Use of all-terrain vehicles and other vehicles like dirt bikes are restricted from use on state, county, municipal, and private properties without written consent from the owner. Not only are these drivers destroying natural lands, but many are getting hurt in doing so.”

Police have not released the rider's identity. They say the crash remains under investigation.

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