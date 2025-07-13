South Jersey's favorite celebrity is back, and this time he brought his family.

Kelsey Grammer, 70, the star of 'Cheers' and 90's spinoff, 'Frasier', was spotted walking into the very chic Virginia Hotel, on Jackson Street in Cape May, with an entourage that included his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, and their children.

The photos are courtesy of Cape May's own Jennifer Donal Ring, owner of the Cape May vacation home, PJ's Last Resort.

The Grammer Family Now Lives in the U.K.

It's certainly not unusual to see Kelsey Grammer in South Jersey, with the joke being that Kelsey is the honorary grand marshal for every Atlantic City parade.

The timing to see the Grammer family vacationing in Cape May is somewhat unexpected, however, after they just announced the purchase of a permanent home base residence in Portishead, England, to be closer to Walsh's family.

Grammer also owns a home in Margaretville, New York, in the Catskill Mountains, where his craft beer operation, Faith American Brewing Company, is based.

Kelsey Grammer is Adding To His Family at 70

This visit to Cape May comes as Kelsey and Kayte are expecting their fourth child together.

The sitcom star has been married four times and already has seven kids spanning ages 8 to 40.

According to People, Grammer first became a father in 1983 with the birth of his daughter Spencer Grammer, 41, with his first wife, Doreen Alderman.

In 1992, he had a second child, daughter Greer Grammer, 33, with his then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.

Several months later, he married dancer Leigh-Anne Csuhany; they didn't have any kids, and their marriage was annulled a year later.

The actor went on to marry model and actress Camille Grammer in 1997, and the couple had two kids together, Mason and Jude, before calling it quits in 2010.

Two weeks after their divorce was finalized, Grammer married Kayte Walsh in early 201.

Kelsey & Kayte's Family

Kayte and Kelsey have three children: Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and James, 8, with #4 on the way.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Grammer said, "Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift."

