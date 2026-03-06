Here's the beginning of a Facebook post that will make you gasp in shock.

Joe Italiano's Maplewood: After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close ...

It turns out that the location that Joe Italiano's Maplewood is closing is in the Moorestown Mall in Burlington County.

Although this was posted on Facebook on Wednesday, this news isn't new.

At the end of 2025, Joe Italiano's Maplewood first announced they would be leaving the Morrestown location after not being able to agree on a new lease with mall management.

At that time, Joe Italiano's Maplewood said they would close in Moorestown on March 31, 2026. The plan was for a jazz bar called The Ember Note to take over the space.

That plan fell through when the prospective new business also rejected a lease deal from Moorestown Mall.

For whatever reason, Joe Italiano's Maplewood has decided not to stay through March and will instead close the Moorsetown Mall location after seven years this Sunday, March 8th.

I'm sorry that things didn't work out in Moorestown, but Joe Italiano's Maplewood in a mall never seemed right to me anyway.

Joe Italiano's Maplewood Celebrates 80 Years in Business

On a happier topic, Joe Italiano's Maplewood in Hammonton celebrated 80 years since opening in 1945 at a bus stop on the White Horse Pike.

One of my favorite little bits of trivia about the restaurant is that it was named 'Maplewood' after a huge Maple tree on the property. The tree isn't there anymore, but, luckily, the restaurant still is.

The second location in Mays Landing, founded by Joe Italiano, Jr, opened in 1981.

The family-owned business, which must be in its fifth or sixth generation by now, is still doing it right when it comes to making delicious homemade Italian food.

When you have been in business for 80 years, you are definitely doing something right.

How many years have you been going to Joe Italiano's Maplewood in Hammonton or Mays Landing?

