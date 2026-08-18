A national magazine picked the Jersey Shore in its "most exciting places to travel in September" edition.

South Jersey is featured prominently in Travel & Leisure's top September travel destinations, referred to by the magazine as "the best places to visit in September in the United States and around the world."

Eleven locations in the U.S. made the list, with the Jersey Shore representing the Garden State.

I love seeing us get the recognition we deserve for the cool and beautiful place we live in.

The Atlantic Coastline: Atlantic City, Wildwood & Cape May

Travel & Leisure talks about the beauty of the Atlantic coastline in New Jersey, with its 90 miles of great beaches, and what a wonderful time of the year September is to enjoy them.

The magazine also spotlights the fun and activities happening in Atlantic City and Wildwood during September.

In September, summer crowds have gone, but the weather and ocean waves are still warm. There’s always something to do on the Atlantic City Boardwalk with the historic Steel Pier amusement park rides. For nightlife, there are casinos, clubs, restaurants, and concerts.

The Wildwood Thunder Over the Waves Air Show also gets some love.

Jersey Shore September events include the Wildwoods Thunder Over the Waves Airshow with performances by military jets, vintage aircraft, stunt pilots, and precision parachute teams. Wildwoods beaches, known for their rock ‘n roll history, are free, and there’s live music, amusement park rides, and a two-mile boardwalk.

Cape May is recognized for its charm as the nation's oldest seaside resort, with nearly 600 preserved Victorian buildings.

Places to stay in South Jersey in September

Travel & Leisure recommends three Atlantic City casinos for your September stay. Ocean Casino Resort, Borgata Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Atlantic City get special attention from T&L.

In Cape May, The Virginia Hotel and Congress Hall are spotlighted for September stays.

Other American locations suggested by Travel & Leisure include the Finger Lakes in New York, Telluride, Colorado, and the Napa Valley.

Sydney, Australia, Bordeaux, France, and Dubrovnik, Croatia are a few of the international recommendations.

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis