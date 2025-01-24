🔺 The Ocean County Prosecutor announces a local drug bust

🔺 Police raided Island Automotive in Little Egg Harbor Township

🔺 49-year-old James Palmisano of Little Egg Harbor Township in custody

A two-month-long investigation has resulted in a raid of a Jersey Shore Business.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force coordinated with members of the Little Egg Harbor Township Police, Stafford Township Police Drug Enforcement, and Tuckerton Borough Police to shut down an alleged Jersey Shore drug operation.

Police had a local business, Island Automotive in Little Egg Harbor Township under surveillance as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

On January 3, the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the business and two trailers that were parked on the property.

According to authorities, as a result of the raid, police recovered several firearms including,

two double-barreled 12 gauge silver sawed-off shotguns, a .22 caliber single action rifle, a Flintlock pistol, approximately 19 vials of suspected steroids, a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of hollow point bullets, numerous BB guns, and drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics distribution.

In addition to the weapons, police discovered what was believed to be two suspected explosive devices.

For that reason, the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene, and they secured the devices with no threat to the public.

James Palmisano, a 49-year-old resident of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on the scene.

The Prosecutor's Office announced that Palmisano was being charged with,

two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose - specifically destructive devices, being a Certain Person Not to Possess a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon without a Permit - specifically a handgun, three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon – specifically rifles and shotguns, two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon or Device - specifically destructive devices, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon or Device - specifically a sawed-off shotgun, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon or Device - specifically hollow point ammunition, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Steroids, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Palmisano is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a trial.

Authorities remind you that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Source: OCPO

