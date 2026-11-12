A celebration of the life of Jayden Barger, the 7-year-old who died on September 20th when he was hit by a car while riding a gas-powered mini-bike in Atlantic City, is planned for Saturday, Nov. 21st at the Uptown Skatepark.

Jayden Loved the Skatepark

Jayden was traveling to the Skatepark the day he was involved in that fatal accident.

The Pleasantville boy was struck by a car driven by a 22-year-old woman who was given tickets for not carrying liability insurance on her vehicle, driving or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, and using phony plates.

Jayden was first taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he later died.

A Mural Will Be Dedicated to Jayden Barger

Jason Klotz, founder of SkateAC, announced on Facebook Tuesday that members of SkateAC will come together next Saturday at the skatepark to honor Jayden's life by unveiling a mural of him holding his skateboard.

In his Facebook post, Klotz paid tribute to Jayden Barger.

Jayden was everything childhood should be. Full of life, curiosity, adventure, and joy. He loved being outside, exploring, laughing with friends, and simply living in the moment. Like every child, he wanted to be seen, heard, loved, and appreciated.

Now his smile will greet generations of children who come here to make memories of their own. May this mural remind us all to slow down, truly see one another, listen a little closer, love a little louder, and never take a single moment for granted. Jayden mattered. He still matters. And he always will.

Rest peacefully, sweet boy. Your community sees you, hears you, loves you, and will never forget you.

Organizers plan to give away bicycles, skateboards, and food at the mural unveiling event.

The Uptown Skatepark is at the intersection of Melrose and North Massachusetts Avenues, in Atlantic City. The time and more details about the mural unveiling are expected in the next few days.

A Wonderful Visit Back to 1965 Atlantic City Boardwalk Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis