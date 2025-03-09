Jamie Apody Talks About Her New Job, Takes ‘A Small Step’

Former Action News sports anchor Jamie Apody has a new TV job, even if it's only one night a week.

Hey, as Bruce said, "From small things, momma, big things one day come".

Jamie Apody posted to Facebook this week to tell us she is now a part of Fox 29's Phantastic Sports Show, every Monday at 11:30 pm.

Now you can see me EVERY MONDAY NIGHT on FOX 29's Phantastic Sports Show! Take a weekly Monday nap. Set a weekly DVR reminder. Whatever you do, tune in Mondays at 11:30pm and then we can chat about the show the next day!

Jamie Apody Now Works for Fox 29

Jamie has appeared on Fox 29's P.S.S. several times since leaving 6ABC almost 18 months ago, including her first visit in May 2024 when she spoke about her departure from the Action News sports desk after 18 years.

"We have a mutual, wonderful respect for each other – that station and me – and, again, it was a long, happy, beautiful relationship that ran its course."

But now she's an actual employee of Fox 29's weekly Phantastic Sports Show, doing commentary and interacting with hosts Breland Moore and Jason Martinze, and hoping it turns into something bigger.

A small step to what I hope is a more prominent role on this awesome station! Are you as excited as I am??

An Awkward Parting With Action News

If you'll remember, Jamie Apody didn't get a warm sendoff from 6ABC -- she simply disappeared.

After early November 2023, Apody was no longer seen doing the sports on Action News.

Viewers only became officially aware of her departure from 6ABC months later, because the TV station never mentioned it -- that's just never done in media jobs when they let you go.

It wasn't until late April 2024 that Apody first acknowledged on social media that she was no longer employed by the station and thanked viewers who were asking what had happened to her.

In a Facebook post a year later, Apody wrote about how devastating it is to suddenly lose the job you love and have many of the people you worked with suddenly shut you out or, even worse, talk about you behind your back.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing right? Weed out the people in your life who didn't have your best interest in mind.

Apody also admitted to doing the same thing when she still worked at 6ABC when others were let go.

TV news and broadcasting is a tough business and not many on-air personalities get a ceremonial goodbye on their way out the door.

Let's hope Jamie Apody gets a chance to do what she loves with Fox 29.

