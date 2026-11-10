Philadelphia sportscaster Jamie Apody shared a special moment from her professional life on Facebook.

She returned to the sideline on Sunday to cover a Philadelphia Eagles game for Fox 29, as she had for almost two decades at 6ABC's sports desk.

In her post, she related what the experience meant to her after a hard reckoning of being let go by Action News in the fall of 2023.

Apody wrote that many things about the experience were exactly like when she was a sports sideline reporter for WPVI-TV, but she was different.

I guess the biggest difference was... ME. So MUCH has changed since my last game in October of 2023. I've been hurt, and humbled, resigned, yet refreshed, anxious, but also ambitious. I've had many moments of self-doubt, and often wondered if the day would come that I would be back on a sideline and inside a locker room. I can't lie - it felt AMAZING.

Jamie Apody Now Works for Fox 29

18 months after leaving 6ABC, Jamie Apody started appearing on Fox 29's weekly Phantastic Sports Show, doing commentary and interacting with hosts Breland Moore and Jason Martinze.

It was clear that Jamie was hoping it would turn into something bigger, and, gradually, that's what has happened.

Sunday, she got her shot as the FOX 29 sideline reporter for the Eagles game at The Linc.

If you'll remember, Jamie Apody didn't get a warm sendoff from 6ABC -- she simply disappeared.

In early November 2023, Apody was no longer seen doing the sports on Action News.

Viewers only became officially aware of her departure from 6ABC months later, because the TV station never mentioned it -- that's just never done in media jobs when they let you go.

It wasn't until late April 2024 that Apody first acknowledged on social media that she was no longer employed by the station and thanked viewers who were asking what had happened to her.

In a Facebook post a year later, Apody wrote about how devastating it is to suddenly lose the job you love and have many of the people you worked with suddenly shut you out or, even worse, talk about you behind your back.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing right? Weed out the people in your life who didn't have your best interest in mind.

Apody also admitted to doing the same thing when she still worked at 6ABC, and others were let go.

TV news and broadcasting is a tough business, and not many on-air personalities get a ceremonial goodbye on their way out the door.

Jamie Apody's Fresh Start at FOX 29

Finally, after a couple of years of part-time and fill-in work at FOX 29, there was Jamie on the sideline on Sunday reporting on the Eagles-Giants game.

She doesn't know how many chances she will get as a sideline reporter for FOX 29, but she is appreciative of the opportunities.

I didn't realize how much I had missed having the opportunity to ask players questions after a game. How much I had missed hearing their opinions via my OWN perspective, and being able to tell the story of a game based upon the way I viewed it. I didn't realize how much I missed the sights, the sounds, the smells, and most of all the PEOPLE. So when Jordan Mailata wrapped me in a giant bear hug and declared, "WTF JAMIE, where did YOU come from?" All I could do... was smile. I'm not sure how MANY games I'll cover, BUT... I promise you I will thoroughly enjoy each one that I do in ways I hadn't before.

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