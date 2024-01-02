I found this place completely by accident. I must've passed it a million times, but only recently decided to stop in.

It's located in a building that looks more like a home than a business. Vic's Sub Shop in Absecon is a must-try for anyone looking for the ultimate sandwich.

Don't get me wrong. There are many great sub-shops and delis in South Jersey. It's kind of built into our culture. This particular shop just seems to stand out from the pack.

Vic's is the epitome of a local, family-owned business. They've been in the same location, at 742 Ohio Avenue, since the 40's. When you walk in, it has a family feel that's different from other places.

As soon as you pull up, you can smell the cheesesteaks in the air. As good as they smell, they taste even better. The cheesesteaks feature fresh sliced steak. I got mine with mushrooms and onions and I was blown away.

My wife got an Italian sub with the works that she loved.

When ordering from Vic's, you're going to notice a few things right away. These are huge subs. Their half-sub is more than enough for the average person.

Vic's Sub Shop via Facebook Vic's Sub Shop via Facebook loading...

Sometimes, places hide the fact they use lower-quality ingredients, by serving huge portions. That's not the case at Vic's. They use Boar's Head and Hatfield meats that are sliced for each ordered.

Anyone who knows anything about subs knows the importance of the bread. Vic's gets their bread from Atlantic City Bread. Talk about fresh, the bread they use is delivered several times each day. It really does matter.

Vic's Sub Shop via Facebook. Vic's Sub Shop via Facebook. loading...

I've been back several times and have tried different things on their menu. So far, I've loved everything I've tried. I highly recommend their fries.

If you decide to try them, I suggest you call in advance. Each sandwich is made fresh, and while they seem to have a good-sized team making the sandwiches, it does take some time.

Plan on picking up or ordering for delivery. This really isn't a place to sit for a meal. Service is very friendly, and they seem to know regulars by name.

20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis