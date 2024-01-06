Inspirational 96-Year-Old Absecon Lighthouse Keeper Dies

Buddy Grover, the inspirational 96-year-old volunteer lighthouse keeper at Atlantic City's Absecon Lighthouse has passed away. He was a longtime resident of Atlantic City's Inlet Towers.

96-Year-Old Absecon Lighthouse Volunteer Dies

Buddy Grover, the 96-year-old volunteer lighthouse keeper at Absecon Lighthouse who gained national attention for continuing to climb the 228 stairs at Absecon Lighthouse to give tours until just last year, died this week, according to a Facebook post from Absecon Lighthouse.

Our dear Buddy passed today. He was loved beyond measure. “Five hundred, twenty five thousand, six hundred minutes…” Times 96, seasons of love.

We are heartbroken. More to follow.

Grover, who volunteered at the lighthouse for 13 years, continued working there even after a medical issue forced him to stop climbing the lighthouse stairs any longer. Buddy simply shifted his role to greeting guests as they entered the Lighthouse.

Buddy Grover Lived on $35,000 a Year

In an MSNBC feature on Buddy Grover in June of 2023, he said that before his time with Absecon Lighthouse, he had worked jobs in the hotel industry, transporting the elderly to medical appointments and as a mailman to make ends meet. Those three jobs gave him a total of $35,000 in pensions, which Buddy said was enough to help support him in his retirement.

Buddy Grover's Keys to a Long, Happy Life

Buddy accredited his long life to a variety of luck, exercise, and mental stimulation. He told MSNBC that his mother lived well into her 90s, but that he also had a daily routine that helped. Buddy liked to read every day, did crossword puzzles, stayed socially active, and started each day by doing knee-to-chest exercises.

And, Buddy listed one other thing that kept him going. A happy-go-lucky attitude.

“I’ve always had a positive outlook on life. If there were any unpleasantries, I’ve forgotten them.” ″[I’m] living from day to day and looking forward to what tomorrow is going to hold. There’s always something worthwhile.”

