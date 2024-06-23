15 Weapons That Are Illegal to Own in New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, we have the fourth-strongest gun laws in the country.

We also have the third-lowest rate of firearm deaths in the country and the lowest rate of firearm ownership with just 8.9% of New Jersey households reporting owning firearms, according to statistics.

The state has also banned highly lethal items such as sawed-off shotguns, untraceable weapons such as defaced firearms, and armor-penetrating bullets.

But there are many other types of weapons and devices that are also illegal here in the Garden State.

They include homemade explosives such as Molotov cocktails and a variety of potentially deadly knives and fighting instruments.

New Jersey does permit the possession of some types of firearms, as long as owners have a license or permit.

The penalties for being in the possession of prohibited firearms or devices can include lengthy stays in prison and hefty fines, so it pays to know before you go out acting like a cowboy.

Plus, it's always good to have some idea of what weapons and devices are legal or illegal in your state.

The New Jersey government has a handy page for residents to scroll through to find answers to all questions relating to owning a firearm in the state.

Guns, though, aren't the only weapons New Jersey has laws concerning.

Let's take a look at a gallery of weapons and devices it's illegal to own in New Jersey.

