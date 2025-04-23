Iconic South Philly Treat Lands on North Wildwood Boardwalk

The South Philly favorite, John's Water Ice, is opening its first New Jersey location on the Boardwalk in North Wildwood this summer.

John's is a third-generation family business started in 1945 by John Cardullo, a Sicilian immigrant who ran a delivery company in South Philadelphia.

The webpage for John's Water Ice tells the story splendidly.

John’s entrepreneurial spirit and keen sense of what the community needed led him to create what would become our most beloved product: Italian water ice. Armed with a secret family recipe, John set out to create something special – a frozen dessert that would capture the essence of Italian tradition while offering relief from the sweltering heat.

John passed the business on to his son Anthony, and now Anthony Jr. is in charge.

Famous South Philly Water Ice Place Opening in North Wildwood

The new John's Water Ice store at 20th and the Boardwalk in North Wildwood will be the fifth shop, including the original location at 7th and Christian streets in South Philly.

The business is also opening two new Philadelphia locations in 2025.

The company also sells its frozen desserts out of food trucks, serving the Jersey Shore and other parts of South Jersey during the summer.

John's Water Ice is known for its four primary flavors — cherry, lemon, pineapple, and chocolate. Small cups go for $2.50, medium cups are $3.50, pints cost $4.50, and quarts are $8.

The portions are healthy for the price.

In addition to its family secret recipe, John's says its water ice rules because of the ingredients.

We use only the freshest fruit, filtered water, and pure sugar in our recipes, with no preservatives or additives.

We can't wait to try some of John's amazing water ice this summer in North Wildwood!

