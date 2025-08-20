As Hurricane Erin causes increasingly rough surf, dangerous rip currents and large ocean swells, more New Jersey Shore towns have decided to ban swimming completely until the storm passes.

Long-time lifeguards like Margate's Chuck LaBarre say the conditions are too dangerous to take any chances.

"This will be the largest swell activity and dangerous ocean conditions our area will have seen during the summer season in many years."

This summer has also been an extremely challenging and deadly one on New Jersey beaches, with usually rough surf and recent drownings of a 31-year-old man in Seaside Heights and a 13-year-old girl who went swimming after lifeguard hours in Belmar.

Red Flags Are Flying in Wildwood

On Monday, at least two South Jersey beaches, Wildwood and Margate, decided to call a halt to all swimming until the rough ocean settles down.

"No lifeguards. No swimming. It's that simple", said Wildwood Public Safety Commissioner Steve Mikulski in a statement.

Wildwood Police posted on Facebook, saying safety is the most important factor for everyone involved.

To ensure the safety of everyone, including those who may be called to perform a rescue, please stay on the sand until the storm passes late this week.

The Wildwood Beach Patrol posted a similar message online.

Due to dangerous surf conditions from Hurricane Erin, swimming is currently prohibited on all Wildwood beaches. The Wildwood Beach Patrol advises everyone to stay out of the water and to heed all warnings. This restriction includes after-hours, when lifeguards are off duty.

To ensure the safety of everyone, including those who may be called to perform a rescue, please stay on the sand until the storm passes later this week. Thank you for your cooperation.

Margate City Beach Patrol Bans Swimming, Discourages Surfing

The Margate City Beach Patrol said its lifeguards would still be on duty this week with instructions to keep all beachgoers out of the ocean.

"We do not recommend surfing and kayaking at this time: any surfers and kayakers who do venture into the water will be performing these activities at their own risk. This is not a decision that we have come to lightly, but our priority is the safety of our beachgoers and lifeguards."

More South Jersey Beaches Restrict Entering the Ocean

After this article was written, the Brigantine Beach Patrol issued a ban on swimming in the ocean on Tuesday that will be in effect until circumstances improve.

In both Atlantic City and Ocean City, beach patrols issued ankle-deep restrictions on ocean access.

Eric Becker, the Chief of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, issued this statement.

“There is no swimming on beaches where lifeguards are not present. Beach patrons are permitted to wade ankle deep in front of a guarded lifeguard stand only, during normal guarded hours. There is absolutely no swimming after the guards have left.”

Other NJ Beach Towns Ban Swimming

Swimming bans were also in place on Monday on Belmar beaches in Monmouth County, Bay Head in and Island Beach State Park in Ocean County.





