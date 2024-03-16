Mushrooms

This one gets complicated. Let's say your dog eats mushrooms while you're on a walk. The risk is the pesticides used on those mushrooms.

Prepared mushrooms may have other toxic seasoning items like onions and oils. Raw mushrooms have a natural compound that can be toxic. Cooked mushrooms without seasoning may be okay.

Onions

Onions are toxic to dogs

Onions and foods made with onions, including onion powder are toxic for your dog. There's a natural chemical in the onion that causes damage to red blood cells.

A lot of other human foods contain onions for flavor. This is something you need to be alert for.

Grapes/Raisins

Grapes and raisins are highly toxic to dogs. You should never feed them to your dog.

Avocados

Avocados contain a natural compound called persin. This can not only sicken your dog, but it can cause death.

Avocados toxic to dogs

Fried Food

Fried food has little or no nutritional value for Rover.

More importantly, Fried food can cause problems for your dog's pancreas, and even cause pancreatitis- an illness that can be deadly.

Anything with Xylitol

Xylitol is a sugar substitute, that is quite common in many foods we eat today. It is a sugar alcohol that has fewer calories than sugar.

While safe for humans, and even a good substitute for diabetics to use, it is highly toxic for dogs. Read the labels carefully. Look for Xylitol or Sugar alcohol.

Chocolate

I've seen occasions where friends have laughed about how their dog got a hold of some chocolate and then spent an hour running around the house.

The reality is that chocolate has caffeine as well as a chemical called Theobromine.

These chemicals can be deadly, and if your dog ingests chocolate, you should call your veterinarian immediately.

Chocolate Toxic to Dogs

Coffee

The caffeine in coffee is the culprit here. Even decaf has some caffeine. My question would be, who would want to give their dog coffee anyway?

Raw Meats

Not necessarily as bad as some of the other stuff on this list. You don't want to replace your pup's diet with raw meat, because it doesn't have needed nutrients. Another risk comes from bacteria that can cause issues.

Raw Eggs

Stay away from raw eggs. Mine love scrambled eggs, and as long as you cook your eggs fully, you shouldn't have any issues.

