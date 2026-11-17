Have you ever been pulled over by a police officer for speeding? How did you respond to the important question, "Do you know how fast you were going?"

I have been pulled over for speeding a few times in my life, and I have never gotten this question right. I have a way of saving the wrong thing at the wrong time in a situation like this.

The wise guy in me comes out, and I'll make some dumb remark that makes the situation worse. Here's one actual response I used that I would not recommend saying when the cop asks why I think he pulled me over.

"Well, I don't know, but I have the feeling you're going to tell me".

It doesn't seem so bad when I see it printed out here, but trust me, it didn't help the situation when I said it.

That's why I compiled a list of five wrong things you can say in this situation and the one thing experts say you should say if you ever get pulled over for speeding.

Five Wrong Things to Say When You Are Pulled Over for Speeding

1- "I was only keeping up with the traffic." Admitting you were speeding to keep up with other speeders isn't a legal defense and still counts as an admission that you broke the speed limit.

2- "My friend/relative is a cop." Many officers view this as a transparent bid to break the rules or for special treatment rather than taking responsibility. Politeness works better than name-dropping.

3- Yes, I know how fast I was going". Reader's Digest says that telling the cop that you know how fast you were going could be interpreted as a confession.

4- "No, I don't know how fast I was going." When you say that, you can't rebut what the cop says because you admitted you were unaware of your speed.

5- "I know I was going a little over, officer?" That answer serves as an immediate confession, and admitting guilt on the roadside makes it much harder—or effectively impossible—to fight the ticket.

What Should You Say to the Police Officer?

So, what is the right thing to say to a police officer who has just pulled you over and asks if you know how fast you were driving?

Reader's Digest asked Patrick Buelna, a civil rights attorney, what he thought was the ideal response. Here's what he said.

“The best answer you can give to that question is, 'I believe I was going the speed limit."

“The most important word in that sentence is believe because it suggests you were within the speed limit yet leaves open the possibility that you could be wrong. So it shows you were not lying or trying to lie about your speed.”

Not bad. I'll have to remember that answer, not that I plan to recklessly break the law or anything. I BELIEVE I will drive the speed limit. Phrasing is everything.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis